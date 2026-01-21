Croaking Trump, 79, Melts Down Over Ally’s Mean Speech

President Donald Trump slammed Canada in an unhinged rant at Davos, where he accused America’s close ally of not being grateful.

It came after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney received a standing ovation for a speech where he issued his own warning about the world order.

The president’s attack on the U.S. neighbor came as he fiercely criticized close allies and praised longtime U.S. adversaries during a rambling address in Switzerland.

“Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way,” Trump said. “They should be grateful also, but they’re not.”

President Donald Trump slammed Canada for not being more grateful during his address at the annual meeting in Davos on January 21, 2026. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The president, who appeared exhausted and sounded hoarse, made the comment after claiming Canada would benefit from the U.S. building a Golden Dome.

Trump said he watched Carney’s speech on Tuesday and complained the northern ally was not grateful.

“They should be grateful to us. Canada. Canada lives because of the United States,” Trump complained. “Remember that, Mark, next time you make your statements.”

On Tuesday, the Canadian prime minister issued a stark warning about the end of an era. He did not mention Trump by name, but the reference was clear. He called it a “rupture.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers a speech at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting held in Davos, Switzerland on January 20, 2026 where he spoke about the rupture and issued a warning for middle countries to come to join together. Anadolu/Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images

“Every day we’re reminded that we live in an era of great-power rivalry,” Carney said. “That the rules-based order is fading, that the strong can do what they can, and the weak must suffer what they must.”

He warned that “middle powers must act together because if we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu.”

Trump and Carney have appeared to have a cordial relationship since the Canadian prime minister was sworn in, replacing the former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who the president referred to as “governor.”

The president had largely stopped suggesting Canada should become the 51st state for some time, but Trump this week shared an AI-generated image with a map showing the U.S. flag covering Canada, Greenland and Venezuela.

The president on Wednesday insisted that the U.S. needed Greenland, a territory of Denmark, for its national security while also bashing Denmark as ungrateful.

“Without us, right now you’d all be speaking German and a little Japanese perhaps,” Trump told the room. “After the war, we gave Greenland back to Denmark. How stupid were we to do that? But we did it, but how ungrateful are they now?”

In his speech on Tuesday, Carney warned that “in a world of great power rivalry, the countries in between have a choice: to compete with each other for favor or combine to create a third path with impact.”