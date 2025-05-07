‘Crocodile Dundee’ Star Calls Troubled Son a ‘Terrible Person’

Some of the 133 cardinals who will be sequestered starting Wednesday to pick the late Pope Francis’ successor prepared for the millennia-old voting process by watching none other than the film Conclave. The Academy-Award winning movie stars Ralph Fiennes as the dean of the College of Cardinals who must oversee a fractious group of clerics trying to reach the required two-thirds consensus to select a new pope. Just like in real life, the electors must decide whether to choose a pontiff who is a progressive liberal, social moderate or staunch traditionalist, with church scandals and the previous pope’s legacy looming large over the proceedings. A cleric told Politico that cardinals consider the film remarkably accurate and a valuable research tool for gaining insight into the highly secretive process. About 80 percent of the cardinals who will be voting on the next pope were appointed by Pope Francis himself, making this their first conclave. Like in the film, many of the cardinals come from far-flung dioceses and haven’t yet navigated the Vatican’s notorious politicking. At least one conservative German cardinal, however, has warned his fellow electors not to take the movie too seriously.
- 2‘Crocodile Dundee’ Star Calls His Son a ‘Terrible Person’STRANDED STARThe 85-year-old comedy icon opened up about his unruly son Chance, 27, in an interview to promote a new cut of “Crocodile Dundee.”
- 3‘Boardwalk Empire’ Actor Arrested for Alleged Sexual AbuseVIOLENT ATTACKSThe star, who has appeared in “Boardwalk Empire” and “Dawson’s Creek,” has been charged in four separate domestic incidents.
- 4Trump Teases Mysterious ‘Earth-Shattering’ AnnouncementWHAT COULD IT BE?The president claimed the news will be one of “the most important announcements that have been made in many years.”
- 5WeightWatchers Files for Bankruptcy as New Drugs SurgeSLIM PICKINGSThe company has racked up over $1 billion in debt.
- 6Florida Surgeon General Catches Fainting Lawmaker at PresserSTEPPING INSen. Ileana Garcia began to fall mid-speech, before Joseph Ladapo swooped in to catch her.
- 7MAGA Cafe Owner Blames ‘Snowflakes’ After Second Shop ClosesDEJA BREWMark Da Costa once served pancakes with a “side of racism.”
- 8Meghan Shares Stunning Pic of Archie for 6th BirthdayALL GROWN UPPrince Harry missed his son’s birthday, having traveled to Las Vegas to launch a youth initiative.
- 9Baby Name Rejected for Being Too ‘Offensive’SORRY, BABY!You can kiss baby Indica Prince goodbye.
- 10FAA Admits Two Planes Clipped Wings at San Francisco AirportMORE DELAYSA similar incident happened less than a month ago at Reagan National Airport.
‘Crocodile Dundee’ Star Calls Troubled Son a ‘Terrible Person’
Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan has revealed that he wants to move back to Australia but is forced to remain in the U.S. because of his “terrible” son Chance, 27, who recently sparked concern following a series of public incidents. The 85-year-old comedy icon told Today Show Australia‘s Richard Wilkins that Chance is “a terrible person because he knows [tabloids] are watching him and he puts something on for them.” Chance—Hogan’s youngest son with his Crocodile Dundee co-star and second wife Linda Kozlowski—posted a video on Instagram in January in which he slurred his words while sipping wine in public. “This is my life. This is what it’s been reduced to,” he said. “Please. Please kill me. I’m begging you.” Moments later he followed up with another video, saying, “I take it all back. I am living the dream... I never want to leave this table.” According to Daily Mail, Chance has lived with his father in Los Angeles since Hogan and Kozlowski divorced in 2014. Hogan, who was promoting a new cut of Crocodile Dundee, released for its 40th anniversary, said he’d move back to Australia “tomorrow” if he could—but added, “I have business reasons and my son to stay in the States for now.”
Boardwalk Empire and Dawson’s Creek actor Michael Pitt is accused of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend and later attacking her with a cinderblock and a wooden plank, according to TMZ. Pitt, 44, has been charged in four separate domestic incidents that allegedly took place between April 2020 and August 2021 at his New York City home, an indictment states. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Pitt was arrested on May 2 for “assault injury with a weapon sexually motivated, strangulation sexually motivated, sex abuse, and forcible compulsion.” He denies all charges and posted bail, set at $100,000. Speaking to TMZ, the actor’s attorney Jason Goldman described Pitt as “an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes.” “In reality, this baseless claim is suspiciously raised some four or five years after the alleged incident, at a time when the two parties were in a completely consensual and voluntary relationship,” Goldman said. Pitt played Jimmy Darmody in Boardwalk Empire and Henry Parker in Dawson’s Creek.
Donald Trump hinted at a “truly earth-shattering” announcement set to be made in the next few days ahead of the president’s visit to the Middle East. Trump, 78, teased the “development” during an Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. “We’re going to have a very, very big announcement to make, like as big as it gets,” Trump said. “And I won’t tell you on what … and it’s very positive. It is really, really positive. It’ll be one of the most important announcements that have been made in many years about a certain subject, very important subject. So you’ll all be here.” Carney responded to Trump that he was on “the edge of my seat” after the comments. When quizzed on the announcement later Tuesday during a swearing-in ceremony for special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Trump added the announcement was “not about trade” and that “it is going to be a truly earth-shattering and positive development for our country.” Trump will travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates next week.
WeightWatchers is filing for bankruptcy after 62 years since the launch of its revolutionary dieting program. The company announced it had entered Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday to “eliminate $1.15 billion in debt.” The bankruptcy filing comes as the business has failed to keep pace with weight loss drugs such as Ozempic. It also saw the departure of Oprah Winfrey from the company’s board after almost a decade in 2024. The bankruptcy process will see WeightWatchers, now known as WW International, shed most of its debt and become a publicly traded company around 40 days later. Business as usual will continue for members in the meantime. “The decisive actions we’re taking today, with the overwhelming support of our lenders and noteholders, will give us the flexibility to accelerate innovation, reinvest in our members, and lead with authority in a rapidly evolving weight management landscape,” CEO Tara Comonte said in a press release accompanying the announcement. WeightWatchers still had around 3.3 million subscribers as of the end of 2024, but had seen its share price collapse following a failed turnaround plan by previous CEO Sima Sistani. WW shares are now traded as penny stocks—a severe downgrade from 2018, when shares traded at over $100.
Florida’s anti-vax surgeon general saved the day Tuesday after a lawmaker fainted while giving a speech at a press conference led by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Republican state Sen. Ileana Garcia was at the podium to discuss a statewide ban on water fluoridation that DeSantis plans to sign into law when she became visibly unwell. “Governor, forgive me, I’ve got to sit down, because I am not feeling well,” she said before beginning to fall. Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who has said COVID-19 vaccines are the “Antichrist,” caught Garcia before she hit the ground, easing her into a chair while other lawmakers, including DeSantis, tended to her. Garcia got up and finished her speech minutes later. “Are you kidding? This was my moment,” she said. “Nerve-wracking, but this was my moment. And I so appreciate your grace, Governor DeSantis.” Ladapo has been Florida’s top medical adviser since 2021 and last year called for a halt to administering COVID vaccines, citing a discredited theory the jabs contaminate human DNA. The surgeon general has said that adding fluoride to water constitutes “public health malpractice.”
A MAGA cafe owner has closed his business after only six weeks of opening, claiming “snowflakes” screwed him over. It’s not the first time it’s happened to Mark Da Costa, who previously opened a “Donald Trump safe zone” bistro in Sydney, Australia in 2020 and served pancakes with a “side of racism.” The restaurant, Hale and Hearty, fell apart when he called somebody a homophobic slur and the internet took him down. At the time, he blamed the “left-wing fake vegan community” for the closure and told critics, “go f--- yourself.” When he opened his new venture, Bueno Eatery, in Sydney’s inner west in March, he thought he’d have a fresh start and “move on” from his complicated past. But when he announced the closure less than two months later, Da Costa posed in a Trump shirt, flipping off the camera. “We closed,” he said. “St. Peter’s was the wrong area to open a business like ours,” and then took a disgusting aim at the LGBTQ+ community. The owner, who is a previous contestant from Australian Idol, added he would be “releasing a song” about the closure.
Meghan Markle shared a rare photo of Prince Archie to mark his sixth birthday on Tuesday, showing him watching the sun set over the ocean—likely from the Sussexes’ Montecito, California mansion. “Our son. Our sun,” Meghan captioned her Instagram post. “Happy 6th birthday to Archie! Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He’s six! Where did the time go?” Prince Harry missed Archie’s birthday, having traveled to Las Vegas to launch a new youth leadership initiative, according to The US Sun. He previously missed his son’s fourth birthday in 2023 while attending the coronation of his dad, King Charles III. Although Harry and Meghan have mostly kept their children out of the spotlight, the Duchess of Sussex has recently shared more glimpses into her family life. Last week, she posted photos of Archie and his three-year-old sister, Princess Lilibet, holding colorful roses. “Sunday kind of love… with my little loves,” she wrote. She shared a picture on Sunday of Harry walking through what appeared to be their garden, Lilibet on his shoulders and Archie by his side.
Expectant parents in New Zealand may have to change plans after the government released a list of 40 new banned baby names. The Registrar-General’s office, which approves each New Zealand baby’s name before their birth certificate can be registered, declines names it deems offensive or otherwise problematic, and releases its list of rejected names each year. A few of this year’s names, like Indica and Sativa, are banned given they are also strains of marijuana. However, the common girls’ name Fanny was also rejected for the second year in a row because it is sometimes used as a slang term to describe female genitalia. Fanny wasn’t the only surprising ban: names like Rogue and Caesar were also on the chopping block without clear justification. Also on the list were a slew of names referencing royalty or clergy, including King, Duke, Bishop, Princess, and Prince. Don’t try to get clever, either: Prynce, Pryncess, and other spelling variations won’t fly.
Two United Airlines planes at the San Francisco International Airport clipped wings before their scheduled departure, the Federal Aviation Administration announced. The incident took place at about 12:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday “in an area where air traffic controllers do not communicate with flight crews,” the FAA said in a statement, CNN reported. United Flight 863 was backing out of the gate when its right wing clipped the left wing of United Flight 877. The former plane was destined for Sydney, Australia, while the latter had been headed to Hong Kong. A spokesperson for the airline said no injuries occurred, and everyone “deplaned normally.” They added: “We are working with our customers to rebook them on other flights.” A similar wing-clipping incident occurred April 10 between two American Airlines planes on the taxiway of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Seven members of Congress were in one of the planes, which was heading to New York. No injuries occurred. The FAA, under President Donald Trump, has cut its workforce, which has led to concern about the potential for negative ramifications for air safety. In February, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy defended firing “fewer than 400 employees” who he said were classified as probationary.