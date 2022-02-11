Crocs Debuts ‘90s-Inspired ‘Clueless’ Collection—Here's How to Shop It

In a (delightfully) unexpected collection reveal, Crocs ("t’s like a totally important designer") has announced their 'Clueless' inspired collection, available exclusively on Zappos.com on February 14. The limited-edition drop is comprised of four pairs of unisex styles, with each pair playing homage to one of the leading characters from the hit 1995 film: Cher, Dion, Tai, and Amber.

Plaid, platforms, faux fur, and Clueless Jibbitz charms (sold separately) complete the Zappos x Crocs Clueless capsule collection, and each pair will go down in history as one of the cutest pairs of Crocs ever released (in my humble—albeit biased—opinion, of course.)

While I've never been a huge fan of Crocs, I am a die-hard Clueless fan. In fact, Cher Horowitz has been my steadfast fashion icon ever since my six-year-old self laid eyes on the movie's cover at my local Blockbuster, and I've seen the '90s flick easily over a thousand times. I could wax poetic about Clueless for days on end, so I was absolutely thrilled when I found out about the Zappos x Crocs Clueless drop.

As you can imagine, I'm not alone in being obsessed with not only the movie but the enduring Clueless *culture* that surrounds it. So yeah, you can bet I'll be RSVP'ing (see what I did there?) to this launch, so I can score my size before someone else snatches them all up and lists them on eBay for three times the original price.

Frankly, my prediction is that this limited edition drop is going to sell out pretty fast, so if you want to snag a pair of your own, I suggest marking your calendars for Monday, February 14 at 9 a.m. PST/noon EST.

The Cher "You see how picky I am about my shoes—and they only go on my feet!" Buy at Zappos $ 65 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Dion "Dude, what's wrong. You suffering from buyers remorse or something?" Buy at Zappos $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Tai "Cher, I have a question. What do you think I should do with this thing? Should I, uh, like tie it around, or put it over my shoulder?" Buy at Zappos $ 35

The Amber "If she doesn't do the assignment, i can't do mine." Buy at Zappos $ 65

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.