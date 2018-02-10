Cross-Country Skiing 2018 Olympics: Full Schedule and How to Watch

Are you ready to see some serious endurance? The 2018 Winter Olympic Cross-Country Skiing competition will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 2:15 a.m. ET. The women will start off the day (or end yours) with a 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon followed by the men’s 15K skiathlon on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 1:15 a.m. ET. Qualification rounds kick off on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 3:30 a.m. ET.

Watching the athletes compete is a good way to learn how to cross-country ski but it certainly is not easy—and some would prefer to come down sick than attempt the race. Cross-country skiing is the oldest type of skiing, according to the official Olympics pages and involves skiing across longer and shorter distances on “country” terrain. The athletes use their body strength to propel them forward instead of the velocity of a track or slope—which is as rough as it sounds. Don’t believe us? The New York Times agrees: “Cross-country skiing is where the elegant majesty of winter sports goes to die an excruciatingly drawn-out death,” it wrote.

But it also explains why the sport is still watched and celebrated because, simply, it’s really grueling and anyone who can endure it deserves to be applauded.

Norway has dominated this sport throughout history, which isn’t surprising considering cross-country skiing originated in the country: first as a ski festival and then a stand-alone cross-country competition. The last time Americans won a medal in cross-country skiing was 1976 but that isn’t demotivating Team USA. Sadie Bjornsen, Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randal are all preparing to hit that podium. For now, they’ll hit the snow.

Here’s the schedule of cross-country skiing events and how you can tune in.

Full Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 10

Ladies' 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon — 2:15 a.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 11

Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon —1:15 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Ladies' Sprint Classic Qualification — 3:30 a.m. ET

Men's Sprint Classic Qualification — 4:05 a.m. ET

Ladies' Sprint Classic Quarterfinal 1 — 6 a.m. ET

Ladies' Sprint Classic Quarterfinal 2 — 6:05 a.m. ET

Ladies' Sprint Classic Quarterfinal 3 — 6:10 a.m. ET

Ladies' Sprint Classic Quarterfinal 4 — 6:15 a.m. ET

Ladies' Sprint Classic Quarterfinal 5 — 6:20 a.m. ET

Men's Sprint Classic Quarterfinal 1 — 6:25 a.m. ET

Men's Sprint Classic Quarterfinal 2 — 6:31 a.m. ET

Men's Sprint Classic Quarterfinal 3 — 6:37 a.m. ET

Men's Sprint Classic Quarterfinal 4 — 6:43 a.m. ET

Men's Sprint Classic Quarterfinal 5 — 6:49 a.m. ET

Ladies' Sprint Classic Semifinal 1 — 6:55 a.m. ET

Ladies' Sprint Classic Semifinal 2 — 7:50 a.m. ET

Men's Sprint Classic Semifinal 1 — 7:05 a.m. ET

Men's Sprint Classic Semifinal 2 — 7:11 a.m. ET

Ladies' Sprint Classic Final — 7:25 a.m. ET

Men's Sprint Classic Final — 7:34 a.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 15

Ladies' 10km Free — 1:30 a.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 16

Men's 15km Free — 1 a.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 17

Ladies' 4 x 5km Relay — 4:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 18

Men's 4 x 10km Relay — 1:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Ladies' Team Sprint Free Semifinal 1 — 3 a.m. ET

Ladies' Team Sprint Free Semifinal 2 — 3:20 a.m. ET

Men's Team Sprint Free Semifinal 1 — 3:44 a.m. ET

Men's Team Sprint Free Semifinal 2 — 4:07 a.m. ET

Ladies' Team Sprint Free Final — 5 a.m ET

Men's Team Sprint Free Final —5:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 24

Men's 50km Mass Start Classic — 12 a.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 25

Ladies' 30km Mass Start Classic — 1:15 a.m.

How to Watch on TV

The Olympic Games will all be broadcast on NBC, NBCSN and across NBC Universal networks. For full detailed TV listings, check out NBCOlympics.com.

How to Live Stream

All events will be live-streamed on NBCOlympics.com.