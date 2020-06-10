CrossFit CEO Resigns After Backlash Over George Floyd Remarks
The CEO of CrossFit has resigned after making racist remarks about the new coronavirus and George Floyd that sparked backlash from affiliated gym owners, members, and sponsors. Responding to a tweet calling racism a public health hazard, Greg Glassman wrote, “It’s FLOYD-19.” Reebok and several professional athletes ended its sponsorship deal with CrossFit as a result, as did a number of gyms across the country bearing the brand name. CrossFit released a statement apologizing. But Glassman remained defiant in private. In a meeting with CrossFit staff, he said, “We’re not mourning for George Floyd—I don’t think me or any of my staff are.” After that remark was made public, the company announced his resignation on Instagram: “I’m stepping down as the CEO of CrossFit, Inc. On Saturday I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members.”