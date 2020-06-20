CrossFit Founder Fostered Culture of Sexism, Used Obscene WiFi Password at Corporate Headquarters: NYT
The founder of CrossFit fostered a culture of intense and derogatory sexism as leader of the fitness franchise, several former employees were quoted as saying by The New York Times. Greg Glassman, CrossFit CEO, resigned two weeks ago after making jokes about George Floyd’s death and amid other allegations of racism. Former employees were reportedly surprised his departure didn’t hinge on sexism, as he had reportedly paid a settlement to a woman in 2012 after making an obscene remark about her to another man while standing next to her. He denied the accusation, but his ex-wife confirmed the settlement to the Times. Among incidents former and current employees described: Male CrossFit employees ranked female athletes on how much the men wanted to have sex with them, and the Wifi Password at the company’s corporate headquarters was reportedly "WetPussy." Glassman has denied the allegations of sexism.