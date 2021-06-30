80+ Teens Catch COVID at Maskless Illinois Summer Camp Where Vaccine Status Wasn’t Checked
SO INEVITABLE
What could possibly go wrong when you bring hundreds of teenagers and staff together without checking their vaccination status or requiring them to wear masks indoors? Well, exactly what you would expect, actually. More than 80 teens and staffers from an Illinois summer camp have tested positive for the coronavirus after the camp eschewed some pretty standard pandemic precautions. According to CNN, the Illinois Department of Public Health said it was only aware of “a handful of campers and staff receiving the vaccine,” and the department confirmed that vaccination status wasn’t checked before arrival, and masks weren’t worn indoors. One unvaccinated teenager was reportedly hospitalized after testing positive. The camp has now delayed an upcoming event for fourth- and fifth-graders, saying that the gathering will be postponed “until a safer time.”