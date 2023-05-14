Hotel Cancels 30 Rooms of Wedding Party to Take in NYC Migrants
BUMPED
A couple’s plans to get married in upstate New York next month met an unexpected political roadblock: the migrant crisis. The Crossroads Hotel, located in Newburgh, New York, canceled the 30 rooms the couple had booked for family and friends in advance as it prepared to take in migrants sent by New York City. “We felt discarded, disappointed, and angry that they just tossed us aside to make an extra dollar for the hotel. It’s just not right,” the soon-to-be bride Deanna Mifsud told the New York Post. The decision to move a number of migrants to upstate New York stemmed from a new policy by Mayor Eric Adams that has been blasted by Orange County officials, spurring a lawsuit. Choice Hotels, which operates the Crossroads, told the Post that all guests will be contacted to rebook their rooms.