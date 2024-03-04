Crossword Maven Will Shortz Is Recovering From Stroke

Will Shortz, the nation’s most famous crossword puzzler, revealed on Sunday that he is recovering from a stroke. The 71-year-old has been the crossword editor at The New York Times since 1993 and is also the puzzlemaster for NPR, where his health crisis was announced in an audio message played during Weekend Edition Sunday, according to Variety. “Hey guys, this is Will Shortz. Sorry I’ve been out the last few weeks. I had a stroke on Feb. 4 and have been in rehabilitation since then. but I am making progress,” he said. “I’m looking forward to being back with new puzzles soon.” Shortz, who has been director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament since 1978, had been missing from NPR’s puzzle segment for several weeks without explanation. Shortz’ entire professional life has been about puzzles—which was his childhood dream. “I’m very lucky,” he told the Times in 2017. “I tell people: If you can, figure out what you love to do the most — and then see if you can make a living doing it.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10