‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ Singer CoCo Lee Dies at 48
‘KIND ANGEL’
Chinese-American singer-songwriter CoCo Lee, famous for her hit song in the film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, died by suicide at age 48, her sisters Carol and Nancy Lee announced on Instagram on Wednesday. “CoCo had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months,” her sisters wrote. “Although CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her.” The post said she was rushed to the hospital on Sunday but died on Wednesday after being in a coma. “We hope that everyone will not only miss CoCo, but also share her bright smile,” her sisters wrote, adding that they had just celebrated the 30th anniversary of CoCo’s singing career and her work to “open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.