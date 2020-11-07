Crowd at White House Taunts Trump With ‘Y.M.C.A.,’ His Own Campaign Rally Song

A large and growing crowd of people celebrating Joe Biden winning the presidency broke into a mass rendition of the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” Saturday in Washington, D.C.’s Lafayette Square, the closest people on the street can get to the White House. President Donald Trump repeatedly played the song at his campaign rallies, pushing it to the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for the first time in years. The founder of the musical group allowed the campaign a retroactive license to use it, causing a rift within former members of the group.