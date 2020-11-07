CHEAT SHEET
    Crowd at White House Taunts Trump With ‘Y.M.C.A.,’ His Own Campaign Rally Song

    ELECTION: THE MUSICAL

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Mandel Ngan/Getty

    A large and growing crowd of people celebrating Joe Biden winning the presidency broke into a mass rendition of the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” Saturday in Washington, D.C.’s Lafayette Square, the closest people on the street can get to the White House. President Donald Trump repeatedly played the song at his campaign rallies, pushing it to the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for the first time in years. The founder of the musical group allowed the campaign a retroactive license to use it, causing a rift within former members of the group.