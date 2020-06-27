Get Farm to Table Meat Delivered With Crowd Cow

During this time, I have been trying to minimize the amount of trips I take to the grocery store. It has also felt like they’ve been out of stock (still) of some of the stuff I really want, like beans, rice, and specific cuts of meat. Meat especially, is something I’ve learned I don’t need to buy in the grocery store. In fact, when I do, I can actually know where the meat is coming from, how the animals were raised, and can create some sort of connection with the food that I’m eating.

Crowd Cow is how I’ve been getting all the meat I’ve been eating these days. Think of it like a middleman for the grocery store and the farmers. Each piece of meat comes from a specific farm that is registered on Crowd Cow. In this way, you can learn about how it was raised and what it was fed. Simply select what kind of meat you want, whether it’s pasture raised, 100% grass fed, Japanese or Domestic Wagyu, and then pick your favorite cuts, from filet mignon, to NY strip and more. From there, you can pick the farm it is coming from and see ratings other customers have given the place. Keep going to build your box of meats so you can have a freezer stocked with high-quality meat you know a thing or two about. You can also browse by farm if you like or check out the butcher specials for some suggestions. Better yet, Crowd Cow also offers sustainably sourced seafood options, chicken, pork, and more. They also have some of the world’s rarest meat, Olive Wagyu from cows fed olive peels (spoiler alert: it’s delicious). Pretty much any protein you want, Crowd Cow will have it.

Crowd Cow is changing what Farm to Table really means. The meat from Crowd Cow isn’t just easy to get and learn about, it tastes better, too. When you invest even the smallest amount of time in learning where your meat came from and how it was raised, things start to taste a whole lot better.

NY Strip Steak Buy on Crowd Cow $ 21

Norwegian Atlantic Salmon Buy on Crowd Cow $ 16

Japanese A5 Wagyu Buy on Crowd Cow $ 45

