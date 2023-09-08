Idiot Protester Halts US Open Semi by Gluing Bare Feet to the Ground
‘HOSTAGE SITUATION’
Three protesters derailed the US Open semi-final between American sensation Coco Gauff and her Czech opponent Karolina Muchova on Thursday night, at one point prompting a frustrated crowd to chant “kick them out.” The protesters, who had environmental messages written on their shirts, started shouting from the bleachers in the middle of the first game of the second set. Security officials removed two of them promptly but the situation dragged on as the third protester refused to budge and NYPD officers were called in. U.S. Tennis Association chief executive Stacey Allaster told ESPN that third protester had “physically glued themselves in their bare feet to the cement floor.” ESPN’s courtside microphones picked up Gauff, who had won the first set, complaining to her coaches. “They said they’re on the phone negotiating… like this is a hostage situation,” she fumed. With the chaos still not resolved after 20 minutes, Gauff and Muchova left the court shortly before 8:30 p.m. Play resumed when the man was finally removed after about 45 minutes.