Crowd Shows Up at Pittsburgh Mayor’s Home After Black Lives Matter Protester’s Arrest
DO SOMETHING
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has said he has “serious concerns” over the tactics used in the arrest of a 25-year-old protester on Saturday, after a crowd of 150 demonstrators gathered outside the mayor’s home on Sunday. The demonstrators, carrying signs with slogans such as “Defund the Police”, took their protest to the mayor’s home after Matthew Cartier, 25, was arrested on Saturday at a Black Lives Matter protest and bundled into an unmarked vehicle. Police said Cartier was arrested because he stepped in front of cars, tried to direct traffic and blocked an intersection used for hospitals and the University of Pittsburgh. He was released on recognizance bond Sunday. The American Civil Liberties Union said on Sunday that officers’ tactics were “in clear violation of their own guidelines.”