Crowd Yells at and Heckles MAGA Rep in Trainwreck Town Hall

MAGA Rep. Mike Flood endured another round of boos and jeers during a town hall in which he desperately explained his support for the Trump administration.

Flood, 51, faces constituents again in Bellevue, Nebraska, six weeks after he was hammered in another event about the Iran war, the Epstein files, the president’s vanity projects around the capital, and the Justice Department’s since-abandoned “anti-weaponization” fund.

Like his other town hall, Flood was greeted by a hostile crowd in the Omaha-adjacent county, which Trump won by 12 points in 2024.

When asked about benefits for people with disabilities, Flood was promptly booed after mentioning the Trump administration’s signature legislation—the Big Beautiful Bill—that the president signed into law a year ago.

Flood claimed the GOP's signature legislation "protected Medicaid." X/USRepMikeFlood

“Well, under the One Big Beautiful Bill, we protected—we protected a system that, if it had gone unchecked, it would not have been long-term available for the very people that are the most vulnerable: the developmentally disabled, the persistent mentally ill, people that are of advanced age," he said to boos. “We protected Medicaid in a bipartisan, common-sense way. That was the result.”

While the legislation allowed states to apply for waivers to provide home-based care to more people, it also made significant cuts to Medicaid, like canceling a regulation requiring a minimum staffing ratio in nursing homes.

Flood faced angry constituents last August as well. Scott Morgan/REUTERS

Later in the town hall, attendees booed Flood when he spoke out about the conflicts in the Middle East, like the war that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched against Iran earlier this year.

“I want to be very clear: we have no greater ally in the Middle East than Israel. We have no greater ally than Israel,” Flood said. He then talked about atrocities committed by Hamas, but did not mention any of those committed by Israel in Gaza.

According to Track AIPAC, an organization that monitors spending habits of the pro-Israel lobby, Flood has received over $48,000 from pro-Israel political action committees as of April.

Flood also faced vocal resistance when he praised the SAVE America Act, the legislation that requires proof of citizenship for voter registration but largely does away with mail-in ballots.

At another point in the town hall, a participant asked Flood, “When are you going to call up President Trump before he bankrupts this country?”

Flood’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Flood’s town halls since Trump returned to office have largely been venting sessions for voters.