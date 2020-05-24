CHEAT SHEET
Crowds Flock to Rule-Breaking Texas Water Park
Read it at Houston Chronicle
Up to 2,000 people lined up Saturday for a Texas water park that reopened in defiance of a state order. Local media reported that families began showing up at 7 a.m., hours before Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures in New Caney began letting anyone in. The Houston Chronicle says attendees stood close together, with no apparent social distancing. Gov. Greg Abbott allowed pools to reopen this weekend, but that did not apply to water or amusement parks. Big Rivers said it limited admission to about 2,000 people or 16 percent of its capacity. Texas reported 1,060 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a 2 percent uptick from the previous day.