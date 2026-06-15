Princess’s Son Sentenced to Prison After Shock Verdict

The son of Norway’s crown princess has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of rape. Marius Borg Høiby, 29, is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship, but has been raised by Crown Prince Haakon since he was three years old. The 29-year-old faced four counts of rape involving four women between 2018 and 2024. The court heard that the women were allegedly asleep or severely incapacitated during the assaults, with one incident said to have occurred at the royal couple’s residence. He was also convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend Nora Haukland and filming another woman’s genitals without consent. He must pay compensation to Haukland and three other women. Høiby was acquitted of two rape charges but faced a total of 40 offenses, including breaches of restraining orders and drug and driving crimes. The seven‑week trial revealed his drug addiction and included self‑recorded sexual videos and more than 800 electronic messages. Prosecutors sought a sentence of seven years and seven months, while the defense argued for acquittal on rape charges. The case unfolded as Princess Mette‑Marit battles severe lung disease and awaits a transplant.

The Telegraph