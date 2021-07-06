‘Crown’ Star Emma Corrin Posts Portraits in a Chest Binder
‘IT’S ALL A JOURNEY RIGHT’
Emma Corrin, the star of Netflix’s The Crown, has shared black and white portraits on Instagram of boxing wrap being tied around Corrin's chest. “Some time before I bought my first binder [sic],” the caption read. “We used boxing wrap, thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool. It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it,” Corrin, who played Princess Diana on the show, tagged the company g2cb, which manufactures the binders, and Daniel W. Fletcher, who designed the shorts Corrin wore in the photo. A binder is a piece of fabric worn across the breasts to give off the look of a flatter chest. Corrin’s post comes weeks after the Golden Globe winner reportedly changed pronouns on Instagram to she/they; however, all pronouns have since been removed from the top of the account.