Top Dog Show Gets Backlash for Awarding Tiny-Nosed Frenchie
SORRY, ELTON
Critics are raging after Crufts, the international dog show, awarded a French bulldog with a particularly smashed face, according to The Guardian. The breed is known for its characteristic smushed nose, which is known to result in breathing problems, and myriad health issues that contribute to their extremely short lives. By crowning Elton the French bulldog as the Best in the Utility Group, some believe that Crufts is rewarding breeding that endangers dogs, and upholding a standard dangerous to their furry friends. “A terrible day for the breed. Am gutted,” tweeted director Jemima Harrison, who described Elton’s nostrils as “barely discernible.” In 2021, the breed standard for French bulldogs was revised to require a “well defined muzzle” and “visibly” open nostrils, to promote healthier dogs. Veterinarian Dr Sean McCormack posted a TikTok in which he said Elton was “nothing like the revised breed standard.” The Kennel Club has said that Elton does not have any respiratory issues, and he will go on to compete in Best in Show on Sunday.