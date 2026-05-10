Cruise Nightmare Ends as Passengers Set to Go Home

Eleven people were hospitalized following a possible boat explosion in Miami, Florida, on Saturday. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Juan Arias told reporters that the victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of burns and other traumatic injuries, according to the BBC. “We saw three people flying off the boat in a puff of smoke,” Patrick Lee, a South Florida boat captain who saw the explosion, told the Miami Herald. The publication identified the boat as a 40-foot recreational cabin cruiser. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez, more than 25 units responded to a reported explosion at Haulover Sandbar at around 12:30 p.m., NBC reported. Haulover Sandbar is a shallow area of the bay popular with tourists and jet skiers. “Upon arrival, our crews encountered multiple patients with various degrees of injury,” Benitez said. Officials have not yet provided an official cause for the explosion. The Daily Beast has reached out to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue for further comment.
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- 1Boat Blast Leaves 11 HospitalizedSHOCKING EXPLOSION“We saw three people flying off the boat,” one witness said about the explosion.
- 2Cruise Nightmare Ends as Passengers Set to Go HomeQUARANTINE AT SEAThe Americans onboard will be transferred to a facility in Omaha, Nebraska.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 3Video Game Adaptation Battles Sequel to Top Box OfficeBATTLING IT OUTThe adaptation follows Johnny Cage as he takes on the dark emperor Shao Kahn.
- 4Hugh Hefner’s Ex Reveals ‘Really Weird’ Sex RitualEW“It was disgusting,” recalls Holly Madison.
Shop with ScoutedLelo's Premium Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off During MayBUZZ WORTHYCelebrate National Masturbation Month with 50 percent off Lelo’s luxury sex toys.
- 5115 Fall Sick as Norovirus Rips Through Cruise ShipGOING VIRALAs of Thursday, 102 passengers and 13 crew members aboard the 3,116-passenger ship were already stricken.
- 6Mike Vrabel Comes Out of Hiding as Affair Scandal SpiralsBUSINESS AS USUAL?The New England Patriots head coach is under fire after a series of compromising videos resurfaced.
- 7Trump’s Truth Social Posts Eye-Watering LossBIG LOSS ENERGYThe company behind Truth Social is bleeding cash at an astonishing rate.
- 8Infamous Double Murderer Dies at 78WOMAN SCORNEDShe had been serving a 32-year-to-life sentence in a California women’s prison.
Shop with ScoutedBissell’s New Vacuum Uses Headlights to Expose Hidden DustCLEAN SWEEPFrom massive spills to pet hair, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush eliminates the need for multiple cleaning devices.
- 9Grisly Discovery Made in 30-Year-Old Murder ProbeNEW EVIDENCEKristin Smart disappeared after a night out with friends in 1996, when she was a freshman at California Polytechnic State University.
- 10‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Expecting Baby With New GirlfriendBABY PUMPThe former Bravo firebrand is reportedly expecting his first child after a whirlwind romance.
Cruise Nightmare Ends as Passengers Set to Go Home
Passengers aboard the MV Hondius, the cruise ship at the center of the hantavirus outbreak, are finally set to evacuate onto dry land. The 150 passengers, including 17 Americans, will be ferried to the shore of Tenerife, an island off the coast of Spain, and then flown back to their home countries, where they will quarantine and isolate. According to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the evacuation process will be conducted with serious precautions. Passengers will be taken by authorities “at the industrial port of Granadilla, far from residential areas, in sealed, guarded vehicles, through a completely cordoned-off corridor, and repatriated directly to their home countries,” Ghebreyesus said. The ship has reported eight confirmed cases of the Andes strain rat-borne disease, including three deaths. According to Ghebreyesus, none of those currently on board have shown any symptoms as of Saturday. France has already repatriated five of its citizens on Sunday after they were placed in isolation. One of the individuals developed symptoms, and eight French nationals were in close contact during the flight back to France, but no one has been confirmed to test positive for the virus.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Mortal Kombat II is entering a knockout round against Devil Wears Prada 2 after topping the box office on Friday. The video game adaptation earned $17 million at the domestic box office that day, with weekend projections reaching about $41 million. Mortal Kombat II follows video game protagonist Johnny Cage as he takes on the dark emperor Shao Kahn. The film, produced by New Line and distributed by Warner Bros., is well on its way to recouping its $80 million production cost. Close behind at the box office is the hugely popular sequel, Devil Wears Prada 2, which in its second week made $9.8 million domestically on Friday, and is also projected to reach around $41 million by the end of the weekend. However, it remains uncertain whether Mother’s Day will provide a meaningful boost to the female-led film, as some analysts are projecting a $50 million weekend total. Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic, the concert film Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, directed by Avatar’s James Cameron, and the family-friendly The Sheep Detectives followed right behind in this weekend’s box office rankings.
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s ex is coming out with the goods again—specifically, a near tell-all about the “really weird” group sex scenes arranged by Hef. The women he invited into his bedroom at the Playboy Mansion were “kind of like taking turns and then the girls who weren’t active with him were... acting like they were active with the other girls, but not really,” Holly Madison spilled on Kristin Cavallari’s podcast, Let’s Be Honest. “Nobody liked it and everybody tried to just get it done as fast as possible,” Madison said. Any action would be “kind of silhouetted because you’d have, like, these giant screens of porn going and it would be just girls like talking s--t with each other,” she recalled. Madison also pointedly noted in an interview last year that she hated the group sex. “It was disgusting, and I made it known I hated it,” she said. Alternatively, she described her one-on-one nights with Hef as “very suburban,” usually involving the two “watching a movie or he’s doing a crossword puzzle, and I’m reading,” she recalled. Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson were longtime main girlfriends of Hefner, who died at the age of 91 in 2017.
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One of the rarest luxuries isn’t a destination or extravagant dinner—it’s an evening entirely your own. Make those solo (or partnered) nights at home a little more indulgent with Lelo’s luxury intimacy devices. The brand’s annual Masturbation Month sale is back, offering up to 50 percent off its most popular products designed to elevate self-care and pleasure. Plus, shoppers can save an extra 10 percent off with code YESYOUMAY10 at checkout.
Among the brand’s bestselling devices is the Sila Cruise, which features a wide mouthpiece and sonic wave technology designed for deeply satisfying external stimulation. With eight intensity levels ranging from soft and teasing to more powerful pulses, it offers a customizable experience that’s equal parts luxe and intuitive.
Meanwhile, the Soraya 2 is engineered to deliver dual stimulation with customizable settings and an ergonomic design that adapts comfortably to your body. With twelve intensity levels and flexible features for a more personalized fit, it’s easy to see why it’s become one of the brand’s bestsellers.
Unlike most male masturbators, the F1S V3 doesn’t try to simulate familiar sensations. Its sonic waves stimulate the entire phallus from every angle, with no thrusting required. Paired with the Lelo app, the toy uses real-time feedback to adjust the experience.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a partner, Lelo’s limited-time sale is the perfect excuse to upgrade your nighttime routine with a little extra luxury. After all, self-care comes in many forms—and right now, this one just happens to be up to 50 percent off.
The Centers for Disease Control is reporting that 115 passengers on a Florida-bound cruise ship have fallen ill with the highly contagious norovirus. As of Thursday, 102 passengers and 13 crew members aboard the 3,116-passenger Caribbean Princess were already stricken, with symptoms including vomiting, diarrhea, headache, and fever. The ship left Port Everglades on April 28 and was scheduled to arrive in Port Canaveral on May 11. Norovirus is the leading cause of food-borne illness in the U.S., according to the CDC. It spreads quickly among sufferers and through contaminated food, water, and surfaces. The ship has increased cleaning and is isolating the infected passengers. U.S. officials are currently tracking returning Americans who were passengers on a Dutch cruise ship where an outbreak of hantavirus killed three people.
Mike Vrabel, 50, appears to be back in football mode despite the cheating scandal surrounding the New England Patriots’ head coach continuing to spiral online. Vrabel was captured on the field Saturday in a video posted by ESPN NFL reporter Mike Reiss, showing Vrabel doling out orders during punt drills and demonstrating techniques to linebacker Namdi Obiazor. The return to the practice field comes weeks after Vrabel stepped away from team responsibilities following the fallout from leaked photos showing him cozied up with former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini. Vrabel notably missed the third day of the 2026 NFL Draft after he announced that he would be “seeking counseling,” saying he wanted to give both his family and team “the best version” of himself after the scandal broke. While both Vrabel and Russini, 43, have denied cheating allegations, the internet has continued digging up old clips and photos. One recently resurfaced image showed Vrabel boarding a boat alongside a pregnant Russini in 2021, while another viral video featured Russini making disparaging remarks about her marital sex life as Vrabel visibly shook his head in disbelief.
President Donald Trump’s media empire is facing a brutal reality check. Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, reported a staggering $405.9 million net loss for the first quarter of 2026 on just $871,200 in revenue, according to earnings released Friday. The company blamed the bloodbath largely on paper losses tied to digital assets and stock compensation. Still, the numbers are eye-popping even by Truth Social standards. Trump Media trades under the ticker DJT, and Trump remains the company’s biggest shareholder, controlling roughly 41 percent through his revocable trust. Despite the ugly results, the company tried to project confidence, touting its “strong balance sheet” while promising more growth for Truth Social, streaming platform Truth+, and fintech venture Truth.Fi. The disastrous quarter also came weeks after former GOP congressman Devin Nunes abruptly stepped down as CEO. Former Hulu and Vevo executive Kevin McGurn is now serving as interim chief executive. Trump Media’s stock has already plunged roughly 35 percent this year. The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.
Betty Broderick, who murdered her ex-husband and his wife in 1989, died on Friday, aged 78, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told TMZ. Broderick, who had been serving a 32-year-to-life sentence at the California Institute for Women, died at an outside medical facility of natural causes, according to CDCR. Broderick’s attorney husband, Daniel, filed for divorce in Sept. 1985, after confessing to having an affair with his assistant, Linda Kolkena, who was 16 years younger than him. Daniel, who was granted custody of their four children, married Linda in April 1989. On Nov. 5 1989, at 5:30 a.m., Betty used a key from her daughter to enter Daniel and Linda’s home, where she shot and killed them both as they slept. Betty was denied parole most recently in January 2017, when she was “defiant, smirked, and in complete denial” during the hearing, according to San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Richard Sachs. Broderick’s story has been retold in several books and TV shows, and in the Netflix series Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story.
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Keeping your home clean is one of those tasks that’s easy to overlook—until your space is suddenly coated with pet hair, crumbs, and a herd of dust bunnies. While most vacuums can handle one type of mess well, they’re rarely able to balance both large debris and fine dust, forcing you to go over the same spots multiple times with different tools. If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution that makes it easier to keep your space spotless, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush has you (and your entire home) covered.
The PowerClean DualBrush is a powerful cordless stick vacuum designed to clean both large and small messes. The secret to its performance is Bissell’s DualBrush Technology, which uses two brush rolls simultaneously to deliver a deeper clean.
One roll hugs the floor to capture bigger debris, while the other agitates to loosen and lift what’s stuck. Together, they ensure that no mess, big or small, is left behind.
The powerful vacuum is also equipped with built-in lights, allowing you to spot hidden dust in hard-to-reach spaces. “One of the features I absolutely love is the headlamp; it really highlights hidden debris, revealing just how much more there is to clean even when you think your floors are spotless,” one five-star Amazon reviewer says. Reviewers also note that, despite being lightweight, it stands up on its own. “The vacuum itself stands up on its own (finally, no more random face‑plants every time I set it down),” another shopper said.
This all-in-one vacuum is especially useful for pet owners, featuring tools that help target stubborn pet hair on sofas, chairs, and other fabric surfaces, as well as headlights to reveal hidden fur and other fine debris in even the smallest nooks and crannies. “I have a large Rottweiler who sheds nonstop. I finally feel like I found a vacuum that helps with pet hair pickup and gets all the hair intertwined in my carpet,” one shopper says. “I have tried so many other vacuum brands with no luck.”
Plus, it easily converts from a stick to a handheld or high-reach vacuum, helping you tackle messes no matter where they are. Best of all? You can score $100 off for a limited time.
Authorities have discovered human remains at a home connected to the man who was only recently convicted of murdering California college student Kristin Smart in 1996. Smart disappeared after a night out with friends in Arroyo Grande, California, when she was a 19-year-old freshman at California Polytechnic State University. Her case went cold, and she was officially declared dead in 2002. Her classmate Paul Flores—the last person to see her alive—was eventually charged and convicted of her murder in 2022, but has maintained his innocence from behind bars. Despite the conviction, investigators have continued to push for answers in the case. That culminated in the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office searching the home of Flores’ mother on Wednesday, which they say turned up evidence that suggests human remains were present on the property. “We believe that based on what we’re looking at evidence-wise, scientific-wise, that a human’s remains were there at one time, or still there,” said Sheriff Ian Parkinson. “We can’t call it Kristin, but there’s evidence to support human remains.”
Former Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy is reportedly preparing for his biggest role yet: dad. The 34-year-old reality star/DJ is expecting his first child with his new girlfriend—who has intentionally kept her name out of the press—after roughly seven months of dating, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet the couple recently celebrated the pregnancy with a themed party attended by close friends, signaling just how quickly the romance has progressed. Kennedy first joined Vanderpump Rules while working as a busboy at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant, where he became one of the Bravo franchise’s most combustible breakout stars, known for his explosive feuds and drunken meltdowns. The baby news follows several high-profile relationships that played out publicly on the show, beginning with his year-long relationship with VPR-turned-The Valley star Kristen Doute. Fans watched Kennedy’s engagement to Raquel Leviss collapse in 2021, before he later dated Ally Lewber. In 2024, Kennedy also made headlines after police reportedly responded to an alleged domestic disturbance involving Lewber, though no charges were filed. Kennedy has also spoken openly over the years about his struggles with sobriety, both on and off camera.