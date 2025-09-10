Cruise Passenger Jumps Overboard After Allegedly Running Up Massive Gambling Debt

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
MAGA Soccer Star Begs Trump Not to ‘F*** Up’ the World Cup
BALLS UP
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.10.25 9:26AM EDT 
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 06: Commentator and former player Alexi Lalas looks on before the finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 between the United States and Mexico at NRG Stadium on July 06, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 06: Commentator and former player Alexi Lalas looks on before the finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 between the United States and Mexico at NRG Stadium on July 06, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images) Omar Vega/Getty Images

MAGA soccer pundit Alexi Lalas has implored President Donald Trump not to “f--k up” the World Cup when it is hosted in the U.S. next year. The star claimed Trump’s behavior and ongoing immigration crackdowns will define both the country and the tournament. “Don’t ever let anybody shame you into not calling it soccer,” Lalas told Trump, following reports the president had flirted with signing an executive order changing the sport’s name to ‘football,’ as it is known worldwide. “We call it soccer. Own it, lean into it, and call it soccer.” He added: “This is on our watch, and so let’s not f--k it up. It’s going to reflect on us as just a nation, and it’s going to reflect on President Trump. And so he has a vested interest in it going well.” Yet despite Trump’s growing fondness for soccer, Lalas says the global perception that the U.S. is not a “welcoming environment” for foreigners could be a problem. “Look at the perception that people have of where America is right now,” Lalas told Politico. If what they are seeing, what they are reading, turns them off from taking that vacation through the World Cup, that is a problem.” The former USMNT star urged Trump to change the “negative perception” of America caused by his policies before the tournament starts and “nip that in the bud in a clear, efficient way.”

Read it at Politico

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Passenger Jet Aborts Landing Over Scary Runway Incident
TARMAC OF TERROR
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.10.25 9:30AM EDT 
A Republic Airways plane approaches the runway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

A passenger jet on approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was forced to abort its landing over fears of a vehicle in its path. The incident comes at a fraught time for the capital’s central air terminus, which in January saw 67 people killed in a collision between a Black Hawk Helicopter and a PSA Airlines-operated American Airlines regional jet. The latest incident saw Detroit-originating, Republic Airways-operated American Airlines Flight 4528 have to go around at 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 8. It landed safely around 15 minutes later, but according to logs gathered and published by LiveATC.net, the pilot of Flight 4528 asked: “Tower, is there a vehicle on (runway) 33?” The control tower could then be heard responding, “Affirmative. Go around.” CNN reports that a vehicle was on the runway, which was moved off within 12 seconds; however, by this point, the pilot had already begun back into the air. Data from Flightradar24 reports the jet was just 150 feet above the ground at the point it started to gain altitude.

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Red Light Therapy Helmet Is a Secret Weapon for Combating Hair Loss at Home
RED HEAD
Scouted Staff
Published 09.09.25 4:54PM EDT 
Man wearing the Hairmax Lumina™ 272 Helmet
Hairmax

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From softening fine lines to reducing pain, red light therapy has a laundry list of health benefits. Now, the NASA-backed wellness modality is gaining traction for its ability to help fight thinning hair. Hairmax’s innovative devices help correct and prevent hair loss by stimulating hair follicles through low-level laser therapy. With comparable devices, treatment times can last up to 30 minutes to reap the optimal results, which is not exactly convenient. Fortunately, Hairmax just launched a faster solution for treating thinning hair at home: the Lumina 272.

Hairmax Lumina 272
Limited time offer of $500 off + free hair care gifts
Buy At Hairmax

Free Returns | Free Shipping

This helmet offers the same hair growth-boosting benefits as other models but with a fast treatment time of just seven minutes. The FDA-cleared and clinically-proven helmet is designed with Cool Comfort Tech to increase hair density, reverse thinning, and revitalize damaged hair. It’s also cordless, promising to help achieve results without making you feel like a cyborg. Right now, Hairmax is offering a limited-time offer of $500 off + free hair care gifts (valued at $250) on the new device. If you’re looking for a premium at-home hair loss treatment, this innovative solution delivers real results in less time.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Reunite for Gritty Netflix Crime Drama
DREAM TEAM
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 09.10.25 9:53AM EDT 
Published 09.10.25 9:21AM EDT 

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are back together again, with the iconic duo set to reunite for a new thriller on Netflix set to debut next January. The gritty trailer for The Rip sees the two stars play a pair of Miami cops who become corrupted after finding a $20 million stack of cash stashed away in a derelict home. The longtime friends and collaborators, who last worked together on 2023’s Air, were inspired to cement their creative partnership and form a production company together in 2021 after co-writing The Last Duel and watching Peter Jackson’s fly-on-the-wall Beatles documentary Get Back. “I was like, what are we doing, man? Both of us, this is what we love to do more than anything,” Damon told Deadline last year. “The only thing better is doing it together, in any capacity, whether he’s directing or whether we’re acting together or whether we’re producing together, or whether we’re just facilitating for other filmmakers.” Both stars share production credits on The Rip, which is written and directed by Hollywood stalwart Joe Carnahan. “They’re distinctly talented filmmakers,” Carnahan said of his two “creative allies,” adding,” I’ve never had as easy an experience on a movie as I had on The Rip. They took exceptionally good care of me and backed my decisions every step of the way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Trump Chaos Fuels Jobs Crisis for Young Americans
THE KIDS AREN'T ALRIGHT
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 09.10.25 8:40AM EDT 
Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

Youth unemployment jumped to 10.5 percent in August. The chill is biting hardest at the bottom rung, where entry-level roles are vanishing and companies are freezing hiring amid tariff turmoil and high borrowing costs, per a report by Axios. Government revisions show the economy added about 850,000 jobs in the 12 months through March, underscoring a weaker backdrop for young job seekers. The unemployment rate is the worst levels since 2016, barring the economic collapse during the COVID-19 pandemic. “There is a pile-up of young people that are looking for work,” Guy Berger of the Burning Glass Institute told the outlet. “The risk is a lost generation of young people who took a long time to find work.” Confidence is cratering, too. A study by the Bank of New York found workers put the odds of landing a new job at just 44.9 percent—the lowest since tracking began in 2013.

Read it at Axios

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Writing on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on Paper
NEW DROP
Scouted Staff
Published 09.03.25 2:21PM EDT 
A woman wearing a blue shirt putting her reMarkable Paper Pro Move tablet into her brown shoulder bag.
reMarkable

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The way you take notes can make or break your productivity. But let’s be honest: the usual methods don’t cut it. Paper gets messy, disorganized, and lost. Laptops are cumbersome and hinder real collaboration. And phones? Sure, they’re convenient—until the notifications start rolling in and your focus disappears. The solution? Remarkable’s new Paper Pro Move.

This latest innovation from Remarkable offers the same distraction-free experience as its revolutionary Remarkable Paper Pro Tablet (including the brand’s distraction-proof custom operating system) in a smaller size. As Remarkable CEO Phil Hess puts it, “it’s big enough to hold your work, yet small enough to not get in the way.”

Remarkable Paper Pro Move Digital Notebook
See At Remarkable

Its 7.3-inch display packs a punch with bright, deep colors and provides a unique writing experience when paired with Remarkable’s custom-developed markers. The digital ink appears instantly, and every pen stroke has the perfect amount of friction to make it feel like you’re writing on paper.

You can select from built-in templates, including grids, lines, and planners, to make it simple to quickly jot down notes over coffee, in class, or during a meeting. Need more room to write? Just turn the Remarkable Paper Pro Move tablet sideways, and the display rotates automatically. Notes can be converted into text with a tap and sent by email directly from the device. Plus, a mere ten-minute charge provides two weeks of standby battery life or three days of active use. Whether you’re using it for work or as a digital journal, the Remarkable Paper Pro Move is a reliable sidekick you can count on.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5

Cruise Passenger Jumps Overboard After Allegedly Running Up Massive Gambling Debt

IN TOO DEEP
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.10.25 8:48AM EDT 
The 'Rhapsody of the Seas' cruise liner
ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

A passenger on a Royal Caribbean cruise leaped overboard and escaped on a jet ski after allegedly running up a $16,000 gambling debt during his week-long vacation. The cruise company said Jey Gonzalez-Diaz booked onto the Rhapsody of the Seas under the name of Jeremy Diaz and racked up the debt “almost exclusively” through gaming and the casino. When the ship docked in San Juan and U.S. Customs and Border Protection came on board, Gonzalez-Diaz jumped off the vessel. Security camera footage showed him being picked up and taken to shore by a man on a jet ski. Authorities later found him at the Puerto Rico Capitol Building. A criminal complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico said he had $14,600 in cash, two phones, and five IDs in his possession. The complaint claimed that he told investigators he had jumped overboard to avoid paying tax when entering Puerto Rico, according to CBS News. Local broadcast network Wapa.TV reported that he was released on bail and faces up to five years in prison or $250,000 fine.

Read it at CBS News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Hollywood Star Sucker-Punched by Stranger in Late-Night Bar Attack
SNEAK ATTACK
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.10.25 5:45AM EDT 
James McAvoy attends the 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, London, Britain
James McAvoy attends the 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, London, Britain, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville Toby Melville/REUTERS

Split star James McAvoy was sucker punched while enjoying a night out in the aftermath of his new movie’s premiere. He and his wife, Lisa Liberati, both 46, had been enjoying some downtime with producers of ​​California Schemin’ at Charlotte’s Room in Central Toronto, Canada, inside the city’s Entertainment District, when a drunk man allegedly wandered over to him and hit him. According to People, a source close to McAvoy said, “James was having a casual get-together with the producers of his movie and, as he later learned when speaking with the staff, there was a man who drank too much who was getting escorted out. James’s back was to him, and the man just punched him.” Not to let a hiccup get in the way of a good time, McAvoy is reported to have stayed and laughed about the incident. His new movie—the Atonement star’s directorial debut—premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. It follows the true story of two Scottish men who pretend they are from the U.S. to pursue careers in hip hop.

Read it at PEOPLE

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Musk’s Status as World’s Richest Man Threatened by Rival’s $70B Fortune Spike
MIND-BOGGLING
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 09.10.25 7:37AM EDT 
Published 09.10.25 5:06AM EDT 
Elon Musk and Larry Ellison
Reuters

Elon Musk is looking over his shoulder as his more than 300-day streak as the world’s richest person threatens to come to a close. Larry Ellison, the 81-year-old chairman and chief technology officer of database software company Oracle, is snapping at his heels as usage of AI tools soars and tech companies scramble for capacity, bumping his own wealth $70 billion in the quarterly results. Oracle has had a wild year, per Bloomberg, closing 45 percent up on the year to Tuesday. Ellison saw his total value swell to $364 billion, within touching distance of Musk’s $384 billion. The SpaceX chief, meanwhile, is hurt by an ignominious exit from his explosive foray into politics, and his wealth—closely tied to the fortunes of Tesla—has declined 14 percent on the year. In the race for unprecedented wealth, however, Musk may have a trick up his sleeve, after Tesla board members offered him a roadmap to a $1 trillion payout in 10 years, if he’s able to meet specific criteria at the helm of the company, with the board believing incentivizing him is key to the company’s success.

Read it at Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
What Donald Trump Ate at D.C. Seafood Dinner Revealed
‘THANK YOU JOE'S!’
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Updated 09.10.25 4:06AM EDT 
Published 09.10.25 2:03AM EDT 
Trump, Vance, Hegseth and Rubio
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed what President Donald Trump and his Cabinet members, including Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio ate at their eventful dinner out on Tuesday night. Visiting Joe’s Seafood in Washington, D.C., for what was Trump’s first visit as president to a D.C. restaurant not located inside a Trump hotel, Leavitt told CNN that Trump and his dining partners “enjoyed crab, shrimp, salad, steak, and dessert.” She added, “The food was phenomenal and the service was fantastic. Thank you Joe’s!” Trump’s dinner was interrupted by Code Pink protesters, who spoke to the Daily Beast about how they were able to confront him inside the restaurant. Organizer Olivia DiNucci revealed that they managed to get a last-minute reservation and were surprised to discover Trump and his Cabinet members dining in the main part of the restaurant. ”We thought it was just going to be Trump, we didn’t know that it was all of his Cabinet, and we didn’t think they would be in such an open room—we thought he’d be in a different area—and we were placed really close to them,” DiNucci explained.

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These Affordable Fall Essentials From Men’s Wearhouse Bring You Style Without the Spend
WEAR-WITH-ALL
Scouted Staff
Published 09.06.25 2:13AM EDT 
Man wearing seasonal staples from Men's Wearhouse in front of bookshelves
Men's Wearhouse

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As the days grow shorter and colder weather settles in, it’s time to swap out your summer outfits for a cozy fall wardrobe. Staying comfortable doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. With Men’s Wearhouse, you can find seasonal staples that help you keep warm, look sharp, and save big.

Men’s Wearhouse might be best known for its sharp suits and expansive formalwear options—and if you’ve got a fall wedding (or three) on the calendar, the brand definitely has you covered. But you don’t need a dress code to make the most of their lineup. With everyday staples like sweaters, outerwear, and casual pieces that work just as well at home as they do out in the world, Men’s Wearhouse brings the same stylish standards to all of its items. And with sales running all season long, now’s a great time to stock up.

This merino-blend sweater is the epitome of cozy minimalism, giving you a put-together look that’s as low-lift as it is polished. Whether you’re layering it up or keeping it simple, this versatile piece will complement anything in your closet.

Joseph Abboud Lightweight Crewneck Sweater
Shop At Men's Wearhouse

With its refined texture and slim fit, this turtleneck from Kenneth Cole adds instant polish to any look. Soft, breathable, and subtly sophisticated, it’ll keep you looking sharp all season—without trying too hard.

Awearness Kenneth Cole Textured Turtleneck
Shop At Men's Wearhouse

Who would we be to recommend Men’s Wearhouse picks without featuring a suit?! With its bold plaid pattern and modern skinny fit, this elegant Egara piece is built to stand out whether you’re heading into the office, working an event, or going out for the night.

Egara Skinny Fit Plaid Suit Jacket
Shop At Men's Wearhouse

With hundreds of other items to choose from—including accessories like shoes, belts, and ties—there’s plenty more to explore. Browse the full catalog and elevate your wardrobe for the new season.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Video Shows UFO Unscathed After Being Hit by Hellfire Missile
OUT OF THIS WORLD
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.09.25 3:46PM EDT 
Published 09.09.25 3:37PM EDT 
Eric Burlison speaking to congress.
Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Congressman Eric Burlison has shared a never-before-seen video during a congressional hearing, showing a U.S. military drone firing a Hellfire missile at an unidentified glowing orb on October 30, 2024. The black and white video captured the UFO continuing to cruise at extreme speed along the Yemen coast, appearing to be unaffected by the 100-pound missile strike. A group of military whistleblowers testified under oath that they have seen UFOs, the U.S. military publicly denies the existence of. In addition, Jeffery Nuccetell, a former military police officer for 16 years, claimed the video was “exceptional evidence” of the existence of UFOs. Others who attended the hearing claimed that they had witnessed multiple types of unidentified crafts while on duty. Their eyewitness accounts described giant triangles, glowing cubes, and spherical-shaped vehicles. Two of the whistleblowers claimed they were pressured by the U.S. government to stay quiet about what they witnessed.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Matt Damon Reveals What Made Him Work With Ben Affleck Again
BFF
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 09.09.25 8:22PM EDT 
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s friendship is the stuff of Hollywood legend; dating back to 1997’s Good Will Hunting and the pair’s first Academy Award win, the childhood friends have collaborated on several more films, including three in the past five years. Damon spoke to GQ about what drives him to choose to work with Affleck again and again, having previously cited Peter Jackson’s documentary about The Beatles, Get Back, and its final title card that notes the four men never worked together again. Expanding on this sentiment, Damon explained to GQ that he told Affleck, “Who cares if we oversaturate the marketplace with movies we’re both in? We’re crazy if we don’t take advantage of the fact that we are both still here and able to do this.” After working together on Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel in 2021, which they co-wrote and which Damon stars in, Affleck directed Damon in 2023’s Air. The pair’s next collaboration is The Rip, slated for release on Netflix in January 2026 and starring both men.

Read it at GQ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now