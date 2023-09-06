Cruise Passenger Reported Missing After Ship Returns to Port in Florida
VANISHED
Authorities in Florida are investigating the disappearance of a man who was reported missing on Monday after a cruise ship on which he had been sailing returned to port in Miami. Kevin McGrath, 26, spent the Labor Day weekend aboard the Carnival Conquest on a cruise between Florida and the Bahamas. He was last seen by his brother at his cabin at around 2 a.m. on Monday, according to Miami-Dade Police Department detective Angel Rodriguez. McGrath “was supposed to meet the family for breakfast prior to disembarking from the ship but he never arrived,” Rodriguez told People, and a subsequent search by the ship’s staff found no sign of the missing man. A review of security camera footage on the vessel did not indicate that he had fallen overboard, Rodriguez added.