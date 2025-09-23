Cruise Passenger Sent Chilling Text Before Going Missing

An American tourist who vanished during a Caribbean cruise left staff a chilling message telling them not to come looking for her before she disappeared. Jessica Collins, 47, disembarked from a Carnival Horizon cruise ship after it stopped in Bonaire on Sept. 17, taking all her belongings with her and leaving cabin members a cash tip and a note informing them of her departure. She has not been seen or heard from since, local police have confirmed. “She debarked with all her belongings in her backpack and left a cash gratuity for the stateroom attendant with a thank-you note,” a Carnival Cruise spokesperson said in a statement. “The guest subsequently texted a member of our care team who had been trying to reach her, saying she was safe and did not want to be found or contacted again.” The spokesperson added that while they are cooperating with local authorities to help locate Collins, “this guest appears to have taken deliberate action to be alone and on her own.” Despite her message, local authorities have launched a search effort for Collins, who was last seen on surveillance footage leaving the ship wearing a gray backpack, a button-down shirt, and shorts before vanishing. The search continues.