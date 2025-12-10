Michael Virgil, 35, died last year aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise after allegedly being served 33 alcoholic drinks—and his fiancée says the ship kept sailing for days while his body was stored in a refrigerator. According to a lawsuit reported by the New York Post, Virgil’s fiancée, Connie Aguilar, begged the crew to return to port in Long Beach after he died, but the ship allegedly refused. Kevin Haynes, the family’s attorney, told The Daily Mail that Aguilar was traveling with Virgil and their 7-year-old son when staff ignored her pleas to dock early. The wrongful-death suit claims crew members tackled Virgil, pinned him under their full body weight, and injected him with the sedative haloperidol—before allegedly blasting him with pepper spray multiple times. Haynes told the outlet that the restraint caused “mechanical asphyxiation,” saying employees held him down for “three minutes,” which the lawsuit argues set off the chain of events that led to his death. This ordeal left Aguilier grieving on a ship that refused to stop, without control over what to do with her fiancé’s body.