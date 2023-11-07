Cruise Ship Turns Back After 100 Passengers Injured in Storm
ROUGH SEAS
A cruise ship cut its voyage short and returned to the U.K. on Monday after 100 of its passengers were injured in a storm off the coast of France. The Spirit of Discovery had set out from Britain on Oct. 24 for a two-week trip to the Canary Islands with around 1,000 people on board and had been sailing without incident for 10 days. On Saturday, as it passed through the Bay of Biscay off the western coast of France, a storm caused a safety system on the ship to engage. The vessel suddenly veered to the left, bringing the ship to a stop. A spokesperson for Saga Cruises, the ship’s operator, said the passengers were hurt during the maneuver. Most people suffered minor injuries but five required medical treatment. The ship returned to England on Monday instead of continuing to a planned stop in Spain.