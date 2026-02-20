Cruise Ship Fire Kills One and Injures Four

A fire that broke out on a cruise ship on Friday morning killed at least one person and left four others hospitalized. Around 4 a.m. local time, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) received word that a passenger ship, the Liberia-registered World Legacy, had caught fire en route to Singapore. The fire was located primarily in a lounge area on the ninth deck, according to an MPA press release. Crewmembers subdued the blaze before Singapore Civil Defense Force firefighters fully extinguished it. The MPA clarified that among the 271 passengers and 388 crewmembers aboard the ship, one crewmember, an Indonesian national, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was transferred ashore. Four passengers who needed medical attention were transported to the hospital for treatment. The vessel was safely evacuated and is currently docked at Raffles Reserved Anchorage, an MPA press release said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.