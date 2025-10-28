Eleven people have been killed after a small aircraft flying tourists over a wildlife reserve in Kenya burst into flames on Monday shortly after takeoff. The aircraft, operated by Kenyan airline Mombasa Air Safari, was set to fly holidaymakers to the Maasai Mara National Reserve when it crashed in a hilly, forested area in Kwele just minutes after taking to the sky, killing everyone on board. Eight Hungarians, two Germans, and a Kenyan crew member were on the craft when it went down, authorities confirmed, and their bodies were found among the charred wreckage of the craft at around 5.30 a.m. local time. “A Mombasa Air Safari Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, flight RRV203, crashed near Kwale,” the Aviation Safety Network reported. “The 11 occupants perished, and the aircraft was destroyed.” The Kenyan Civil Aviation Authority previously reported that 12 people were onboard the aircraft. Witnesses reported hearing a loud bang before discovering the destroyed craft. The cause of the crash is under investigation, with authorities noting poor visibility and adverse weather conditions as potential factors.
Cruise Ship Passenger, 80, Dies After Getting Lost on Deserted Island
An 80-year-old woman has died on a near-deserted island after she failed to reboard her cruise ship. She had been ascending the tallest peak on Lizard Island, off the far northeastern coast of Australia, in the Great Barrier Reef. Queensland police have launched an investigation into the woman’s death, which they are not treating as suspicious. She was traveling alone. She had been hiking with a Coral Expeditions tour group walking up Cook’s Look on October 25. She is believed to have become disoriented and lost the group, ultimately failing to find the way back to the ship. The Australian reports, “The group continued on and boarded the vessel before realising she was not there.” A search for the woman ran into the night, spanning both the sea and the land. Her remains were retrieved from the mountain the next day. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Coral Expeditions chief executive Mark Fifield said, “The crew notified authorities that a woman was missing... Following the operation, Coral Expeditions was notified by Queensland Police that the woman had been found deceased on Lizard Island. While investigations into the incident are continuing, we are deeply sorry.”
The plot line of a new Netflix military thriller has got under the skin of the Pentagon. A House of Dynamite, directed by Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty) is based on an imminent nuclear attack from a single, unattributed missile launched at the United States, with officials trying to determine who is responsible and how to respond. However, an internal government memo from the Missile Defense Agency obtained by Bloomberg, insists the fictional doomsday scenario in the movie underestimates U.S. capabilities and firepower. It has taken issue with a line in the movie that current missile defenses have a 50 percent chance of taking out a missile. They claim that modern interceptors have a 100 percent accuracy rate and that their testing results “tell a vastly different story.” The memo aims to make sure that agency leadership “has situational awareness and is not ‘surprised’ by the topic, which may come up in conversations or meetings” after the film’s streaming release. The thriller stars Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson. Bigelow told CBS’s Sunday Morning she did not contact the Pentagon for approval when making the film. “I felt that we needed to be more independent,” she said.
President Donald Trump has told a hangar full of American military personnel to go and buy Japanese cars. The president was speaking aboard the USS George Washington, docked at the Yokosuka naval base on Tuesday. “They’re going to be putting auto plants all over the United States to the tune of $10 billion,” Trump said, wearing a white USA baseball cap. “So that’s Toyota, so go out and buy a Toyota.” Rapturous applause ensued. He added, “It’s also because of tariffs, the tariffs have been so good. We’re taking in trillions and trillions of dollars.” Trump is currently on a diplomatic tour of Asia, where he has visited Malaysia and is set to fly to South Korea next. In his current stop in Japan, he has been hosted by the country’s new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi. Trump has been informed that the Japanese government is considering buying dozens of American trucks, the Associated Press reports. At the center of the plan is the Ford F-150, a stark contrast to Japan’s proclivity for compact automobiles. As part of her charm offensive, Takaichi even placed an F-150 in the courtyard of the Akasaka Palace when the president visited. When he was told about Japan’s interest in them on his way over, Trump said, “She has good taste. That’s a hot truck.”
A man has been arrested for allegedly putting a $45,000 hit out on U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, using social media. Tyler Maxon Avalos, 29, from Minnesota, posted the threat on TikTok, claiming he wanted Bondi “dead or alive” but “preferably dead,” according to an affidavit by FBI Special Agent Caleb Jurchisin. Avalos was arrested on Oct. 16 after a tip-off to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center. A TikTok user had contacted the FBI a week earlier after seeing a video putting the $45,000 bounty on Bondi, along with a picture of the attorney general “with a sniper-scope red dot on” her forehead. The account that posted the threat reportedly had used symbols associated with anarchists. The FBI enlisted TikTok, Google and Comcast to track down the suspect, who was charged with the creation of “an online post containing a threat to injure,” according to a criminal complaint. Avalos appeared in court last Wednesday, where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He was released by a judge on a personal recognizance but was ordered to wear a GPS monitor to track his location. Records show he has a lengthy criminal history, including stalking and domestic assault.
Kelsey Grammer is now a dad of eight. The Frasier star, 70, welcomed a baby boy named Christopher with wife Kayte Walsh, 46. Grammer shared the news on a Monday episode of Pod Meets World. “Just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids,” he told hosts Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong. “It was like three days ago,” Grammer said. “Christopher that’s just joined the family.” Walsh and Grammer’s first three children—Faith, 13, Gabriel, 11, and James, 8—were born between 2012 and 2016. Grammer has four other children with three different partners: Spencer, 41, from his first marriage to Doreen Alderman; Greer, 33, with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner; and Mason, 23, and Jude, 20, with third wife and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer. In May, the Emmy Award-winning actor told People that he was “playing catch-up” with his older children. “I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two,” he said. “I’m trying to make up for a little of it now. I’m still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up.”
A popular Barstool Sports golf influencer has died at 31. Cody “Beef” Franke passed away from “a sudden medical issue,” the Barstool Sports podcast for golfers, Fore Play, said in a statement. “Cody truly loved the game of golf,” the statement continued, calling Franke “the nicest guy in the world.” David Portnoy, the CEO of the sports media company, shared on X that “Barstool lost a member of our family this weekend.” In December 2024, Portnoy posted a video of Franke, announcing him as the Head Golf Professional for the Fore Play podcast. “Golf has always been home for me,” Franke said in a March interview, reflecting on growing up playing the sport in Chicago and working as a PGA of America Golf Professional at clubs in California and Wisconsin. According to TMZ, Franke was attending a wedding in the Dominican Republic when the medical emergency occurred.
Joe Jonas responded to baseball fans who were not impressed with the Jonas Brothers’ performance at the World Series over the weekend. The band’s performance—a tribute to cancer survivors—players, coaches, and fans held up signs to commemorate their loved ones that have been affected by cancer. The brothers participated by holding a sign celebrating their dad, Kevin Jonas Sr., who is a cancer survivor. Fans expressed their annoyance at the performance’s interruption of the game. “You stopped the game for a performance?” one user wrote under an MLB Instagram post. “Sorry, this isn’t the Super Bowl; there is no halftime show. So ridiculous,” another fan wrote. Joe Jonas then joined in, commenting on post, “Why these guys?” The MLB has reported that the league and its 30 clubs are founding donors for the cancer research initiative Stand Up to Cancer, donating $50 million since 2009.
Anthony Hopkins, 87, shared the exact moment that turned him sober with The New York Times. The Oscar-winning actor, whose memoir We Did OK, Kid will be published Nov. 4, went on The Interview podcast and recalled a night in the 70s that changed the trajectory of his life. On Dec. 29, 1975, Hopkins was drunk driving in California in a “blackout” when he had a moment of clarity. “I realized that I could have killed somebody,” he said, recalling that as the moment he realized he was an alcoholic. Hopkins said he heard a voice inside his head saying, “It’s all over. Now you can start living.” He described the voice as “male” and “like a radio voice,” one that took away his “craving to drink.” The voice was a power “beyond his understanding,” he told David Marchese, “I chose to call it God, I didn’t know what else to call it.” This year, The Silence of the Lambs actor will celebrate 50 years sober.
Jamaica is bracing for what is feared could become the worst storm to hit the Caribbean nation in history. Hurricane Melissa was upgraded to a category five hurricane early on Monday, and could bring devastation to much of the country wth 165 mph winds and “catastrophic” flooding. Evacuation orders have been issued across parts of its capital, Kingston, while the entire island has been deemed “threatened.” Melissa is currently about 100 miles to the south but is expected to turn north on Monday night and rake across the island, according to forecasts. She is moving slowly at just 3 mph, raising concerns about prolonged heavy rainfall. The U.S.-based National Hurricane Center says 40 inches of rain are expected, the BBC reports. There are also fears over life-threatening storm surges. “Do not venture out of your safe shelter,” the center said Monday, according to The Washington Post. “Catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and numerous landslides are likely today through Tuesday. Destructive winds, especially in the mountains, will begin by this evening, leading to extensive infrastructural damage, long-lasting power and communication outages, and isolated communities.” Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness told “every Jamaican to prepare, stay indoors during the storm, and comply with evacuation orders.” Minister of Local Government, Desmond McKenzie, warned, “Many of these communities will not survive the flooding,” The Guardian reports.