Cruise Ship Tourist Found Dead Days After Vanishing

A Chinese man who went missing during a cruise ship visit to a Caribbean island has been found dead. Wang Zyuan, 33, vanished after going hiking alone on a trail in St. Kitts and Nevis on May 27. The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) confirmed in a June 1 update that a search team located his body on the Mount Liamuiga trail, but did not reveal a cause of death. The force added in a statement that it “extends its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Wang’s family, friends, and associates during this painful time.” Officials said that Wang had called 911 on the morning of May 28 to report that he was lost on the trail, but that contact with him was “subsequently lost.” In the wake of Wang’s disappearance, the RSCNPF urged anyone hoping to hike the treacherous Mount Liamuiga, or any other trail in the region, to do so with a qualified guide, inform others of their intended route and ensure their cellphones are fully charged. In a statement, Royal Caribbean confirmed Wang was an employee of the company, and it is “saddened” to learn of his death.