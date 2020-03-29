Cruise Ship With Four Dead and Two Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Given OK to Dock in Florida

Read it at The Sun-Sentinel
A Holland America cruise ship that has 4 dead and more than 130 passengers with flu-like symptoms aboard was given the green light to dock in Florida in the “near future,” The Sun-Sentinel reports. The Panama Canal Authority said they would let the Zaandam through despite previously stating that it would permit anyone with coronavirus through the passage, though a date for the Zaandam’s journey has not been made public. The ship has been anchored outside the Panama Canal after Chile denied them entry. Since then, two on-board have tested positive for coronavirus and 138 experienced flu-like symptoms. Reportedly among the dead is one American. Holland America reportedly would not give updated numbers for the amount of sick people aboard, and did not provide information about the dead American.