Cruise to Slash Driverless Car Fleet in San Francisco After Fire Truck Crash
BOT-TOMMED OUT
The California Department of Motor Vehicles ordered driverless car company Cruise to reduce its fleet of taxis by half while it carries out an investigation into a number of “recent concerning incidents,” it said on Friday. Cruise agreed to slash its fleet by 50 percent pending the probe, with the DMV saying in a statement that there would be no more than 50 driverless taxis in San Francisco during the days, and 150 at night. The full fleet numbers around 400, according to The New York Times. The move came less than a day after a Cruise vehicle collided with a fire truck, injuring the car’s passenger. Cruise said on Twitter that the vehicle crashed into the truck, which had its lights and sirens on, after being given a green light to traverse an intersection. A spokesperson for Cruise told the Times on Saturday that the company “positively impacts overall road safety” and said it looked forward “to working with the CA DMV to make any improvements and provide any data they need to reinforce the safety and efficiency of our fleet.”