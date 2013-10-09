Cruz's Family Has Shutdown Vacation

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Politico
Some tourists are outraged by a D.C. without the Lincoln Memorial and U.S. Capitol, but not Sen. Ted Cruz's family. The Texas Republican normally spends Saturday and Sunday at home, but this past weekend, his wife and daughters came to Washington instead. The family went apple picking and had a "wonderful" time at George Washington's home in Mount Vernon. Cruz told People magazine that his wife has had a tough time with him being blamed for the shutdown, but says he believes his push to defund the Affordable Care Act has "accomplished a great deal already."