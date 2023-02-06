CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Crypto Ads Are Out at This Year’s Super Bowl
CHEERS
Read it at AP News
The Super Bowl’s biggest advertiser, Anheuser-Busch, gave up its deal to be the exclusive alcohol shilled during the football game’s coveted commercial time, helping usher in a banner year for booze advertising. While the 2022 Super Bowl saw crypto ads dominate the airwaves, the crypto crash and FTX collapse has left the industry with “zero representation” as companies such as Heineken, M&M’s, and Doritos scored deals. Most ads for the event—typically watched by more than 100 million live viewers—sold for between $6 and $7 million, roughly in line with previous years.