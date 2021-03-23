Crypto Bizman Pays $62 Million for World’s Largest Painting
BUT WHERE WILL HE HANG IT?
The world’s largest painting—17,000 square feet of abstraction—sold for $62 million on Tuesday to a cryptocurrency businessman. Sacha Jafri’s The Journey of Humanity went to Andre Abdoune, a French national living in Dubai, where the charity auction was held. The canvas, the size of three football fields, was cut up into dozens of pieces for the sale—and Abdoune bought them all for twice the estimate. “I come from a poor family, and I knew at times how it feels to have nothing to eat, but at least I had the love of my parents, schooling, and support,” he told Agence France Presse. “The painting was very powerful when I saw it, and, for me, it would have been a mistake to separate the pieces.” The proceeds will benefit impoverished children around the globe.