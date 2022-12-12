Crypto Fugitive Do Kwon Hiding in Serbia, South Korea Says
MANHUNT
South Korean prosecutors believe that Do Kwon—the crypto king whose Luna and TerraUSD coins unraveled in a $40 billion crisis—is hiding in Serbia. The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office said it would collaborate with authorities in Serbia to detain the disgraced South Korean entrepreneur, who was charged with violations of capital markets law and fraud in the aftermath of his tokens’ catastrophic collapse in May. Interpol issued a “Red Notice” for the 31-year-old in September, putting him on the international law enforcement agency’s most wanted list. Kwon has previously denied being on the lam but has not publicly disclosed his whereabouts. In October, South Korean authorities said Kwon left Singapore—where his Terraform Labs company had been located—and traveled via Dubai to an unknown country. His passport was revoked in November.