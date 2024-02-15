Crypto-Loving Lawyer Eyes Run Against Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a fierce crypto skeptic, could be facing a challenge from a Republican cryptocurrency lawyer. The Boston Globe reports that John Deaton, an ex-Marine who runs the website Crypto Law, is seriously eyeing a run against the pro-regulation former presidential candidate. The Globe notes that Warren—in the Senate since 2013—is the heavy favorite to win in blue Massachusetts and has almost $4 million to spend in her war chest. But fending off a bona fide GOP opponent could stop her from campaigning for Democratic candidates and causes elsewhere. Deaton’s potential candidacy is also the latest sign that crypto could be a significant interest and influence in the 2024 election. His Rhode Island-based law practice is focused on asbestos victims, but he began investing in crypto in 2017 and later represented some 75,000 investors in a currency called XRP in a suit against the Securities and Exchange Commission.
