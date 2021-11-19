Cryptocurrency Bidders Fall Short as U.S. Constitution Sells for $41 Million

An original copy of the United States Constitution — believed to be one of just 13 originals left in existence — has sold for more than double its estimated price, breaking the record for the world’s most expensive document. Sotheby’s said it won’t release the name of the private buyer who bought the copy for $41 million (not counting fees). A group of cryptocurrency investors dubbed ConstitutionDAO made headlines this week after joining forces to raise $43.17 million from 17,437 donors in an effort to place a winning bid, but the group announced on Twitter that its efforts were unsuccessful and it would be refunding the money it had received.