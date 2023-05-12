Mom Pleads Guilty to Covering Up Brutal Stabbing by Son
RED-HANDED
The mother of a Florida teenager guilty of stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey 114 times in the woods pleaded no contest to charges of tampering with evidence to sweep her son’s crime under the rug, First Coast News reported. Prosecutors last year accused Crystal Smith of attempting to scrub the blood out of her son Aiden Fucci’s blue jeans following the ruthless murder, with home surveillance footage catching her red-handed washing the pants in a bathroom sink. While in the interrogation room at the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Smith advised Fucci to lie that he donned khakis the night of the murder and whispered “blood.” The mom will join Fucci, who faces a life sentence, in the St. Johns County Jail for 30 days, plus five years on probation.