NOT GUILTY...AGAIN
Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Not Guilty to New Sexual-Misconduct Charges
Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded not guilty on Thursday to new sexual-misconduct charges involving a third woman who says the actor forcibly touched her at a New York City nightclub last September. Gooding, 51, appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court Thursday for an arraignment on additional counts of misdemeanor forcible touching and sexual abuse in a newly unsealed indictment. The indictment alleges Gooding forcibly touched a woman, who is not identified, at LAVO night club in September 2018.
The actor is also accused of groping a woman’s breasts without her consent at a Times Square club in June and pinching another woman’s butt last October while at TAO Downtown Nightclub in Manhattan. Prosecutors said on Thursday they have been approached by several woman willing to testify on the actor’s behavior—not including the dozen other women named during Gooding’s Oct. 15 arraignment as uncharged incidents, ranging in date from 2001 to 2018, and could testify at his trial.