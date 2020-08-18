New Accuser Says Cuba Gooding Jr. Put on Music Before Raping Her in NYC Hotel
ANOTHER LAWSUIT
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. allegedly coaxed a woman into a Manhattan hotel room and put on Mumford & Sons before raping her twice, according to a new lawsuit filed Tuesday. The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, states the assault happened in August 2013 after the woman, identified as Jane Doe, met Gooding Jr. at the VIP section of a Greenwich Village restaurant. Shortly after, the actor invited Jane Doe and her friend back to The Mercer hotel for drinks.
The lawsuit alleges that when they arrived at the SoHo hotel, Gooding Jr. told her to come up to his room so he could quickly “change his clothes.” Upstairs, Jane Doe alleges Gooding “put on music (Mumford & Sons, to be specific)” and began to undress despite her insistence they go back downstairs to the bar and reunite with her friend. Instead, Gooding Jr. allegedly touched Jane Doe’s breast and began to grope her while she told him “no” several times. Gooding Jr. then allegedly raped her twice, at least one time without a condom. After the assault, Jane Doe said she had to meet her friend “and hurriedly left the hotel,” the suit says, noting that Jane Doe is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.
Gooding Jr., 51, is currently facing multiple misdemeanor counts of sexual abuse and forcible touching stemming from allegations of three accusers. Since his October 2019 indictment, about 30 women have come forward to accuse the Jerry Maguire star of sexual misconduct.