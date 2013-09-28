Cuba Lets Athletes Go International

CHEAT SHEET
Cuba's restrictions may end not with a bang, but with a...home run? The island announced Friday that it will allow athletes to sign contracts with foreign sports teams, following a general easing of immigration and travel restrictions for citizens of the notoriously closed-off nation. But don't expect an influx of Cuban citizens on American baseball teams anytime soon: trade restrictions still prohibit bringing in large amounts of American money, limiting it to a few thousand dollars per year. And players with foreign contracts will still have commitments on the island, playing in Cuba's baseball league from November through April.