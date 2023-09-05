Cuba Says It Thwarted ‘Human Trafficking Ring’ Recruiting for Russian Military
‘NEUTRALIZED’
Cuba successfully thwarted a Russian effort to lure Cuban citizens into Russian military recruitment, its Ministry Of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement Tuesday, describing the operation as a “human trafficking network.” The Cuban government alleged the scheme revolved around efforts to lure Cuban citizens living at home or abroad in Russia into becoming a part of the country’s war against Ukraine. Cuba said the efforts had been “neutralized” and that it is working to prosecute those allegedly involved in the activities. “Cuba plays no role in the war in Ukraine,” the Ministry announced in a statement, as translated by NPR. “It is acting and will act vigorously against whoever, from the national territory, participates in any form of human trafficking for the purposes of recruitment of mercenaries so that Cuban citizens use weapons against any country.”