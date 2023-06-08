Cuba Will Let China Put Eavesdropping Post in U.S. Backyard: WSJ

CHEAT SHEET
China has secretly agreed to pay Cuba billions of dollars to let it set up an eavesdropping post on the island that would give it access to emails, phone calls and satellite transmissions in the southeastern U.S., The Wall Street Journal reports. The thought of a spy station 100 miles from Florida has reportedly shaken the Biden administration, although a National Security Council spokesman publicly expressed confidence about countering it. Craig Singleton, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank, called it “a bit of a game changer” and said, “The selection of Cuba is also intentionally provocative.”