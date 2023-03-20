Cuban Baseball Player Defects After World Baseball Classic in Miami
AMERICAN DREAM
A Cuban baseball player failed to show up at Miami International Airport as his team flew out of the country Monday—defecting to the United States just day after his team lost against America 14-2 in the semifinals of a World Baseball Classic game in Little Havana. Iván Prieto González was a bullpen catcher for his team during the World Baseball Classic, but as the team prepared to fly out, the 26-year-old was nowhere to be found, the Miami Herald reported. Despite the drama, Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel welcomed the team as they returned home, and were even provided an official reception. According to Fox News, Prieto’s defection is not new in the world of Cuban baseball—after the game was banned following the Cuban Revolution many players defected before him. Rules have relaxed slightly since, but issues still remain.