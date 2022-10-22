Cuban Defector Lands Soviet-Era Biplane in Florida

CHEAT SHEET
A Cuban pilot defected on Friday by flying a Soviet-era single-engine biplane to an airport in the Everglades. Rubén Martínez, 29, was alone in the Antonov AN-2 owned by a crop-dusting company when he announced he was low on fuel and was landing, Local 10 reported. “He told airport staff that he was a defector from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba,” said Greg Chin, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department. CiberCuba, a website run by Cuban exiles, reported that Martínez’s mother and sister were detailed in Cuba after he vanished with the plane.