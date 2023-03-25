CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Cuban Migrants Cruise Into Key West on Motorized Hang Glider
IT’S A BIRD, IT’S A PLANE
Two Cuban migrants soared into Florida on a motorized hang glider Saturday, according to local authorities. The two men touched down at the Key West Airport at around 10:30 a.m., according to reports from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Miraculously, the pair made a smooth landing on the tiny island and sustained no serious injuries on their journey. “Cuban migrants arrive in all manner, typically in makeshift homemade boats,” Adam Linhardt, a spokesperson for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, told ABC News, adding, “This is not a typical event, but it's not completely unusual.” The two men were handed over to custody of the U.S. Border Patrol upon arrival.