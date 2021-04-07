Save 20% on an At-Home Workout with an Underdesk Elliptical
STEP TO IT
Working from home has its pluses and minuses. The plus: I get to play with my dog all day. The minus: I’ve been getting less exercise. I even miss my daily walks to and from the train, or around the office. Thankfully, Amazon is taking 20% off one of our favorite ways to stay in shape and get your steps in, even while working.
Cubii Pro Seated Under Desk Elliptical
Down From $349
Free Shipping | Free Returns
The Cubii Pro Under Desk Elliptical Machine is an elliptical you can use while seated to get extra steps. It’s perfect for watching TV and it even fits under your desk so you can get workouts in while you’re on a Zoom call. It’s extremely quiet and easy to move around as needed, too.
