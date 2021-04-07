CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Save 20% on an At-Home Workout with an Underdesk Elliptical

    STEP TO IT

    Daniel Modlin

    Commerce Staff Writer

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

    Working from home has its pluses and minuses. The plus: I get to play with my dog all day. The minus: I’ve been getting less exercise. I even miss my daily walks to and from the train, or around the office. Thankfully, Amazon is taking 20% off one of our favorite ways to stay in shape and get your steps in, even while working.

    Cubii Pro Seated Under Desk Elliptical

    Down From $349

    Buy at Amazon$279

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    The Cubii Pro Under Desk Elliptical Machine is an elliptical you can use while seated to get extra steps. It’s perfect for watching TV and it even fits under your desk so you can get workouts in while you’re on a Zoom call. It’s extremely quiet and easy to move around as needed, too.

    Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.