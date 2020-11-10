This Cuisinart Cookware Set Already Has a Black Friday Price

We haven’t fast-forwarded to the end of November, even though it might feel like it, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t deals aplenty. Which begs the question—why wait until Black Friday if prices are already this low lo? Amazon has a ton of already live deals on their site, including taking 38% off a Cuisinart classic stainless steel cookware set.

CUISINART Classic Stainless Set (8-Pieces) Down From $160 Buy on Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

This set is perfect for anyone who has been cooking more this year (so everyone). It has eight pieces—including a stock pot, a saute pan, a sauce pot, and two different sized skillets. Because the skillets are made of stainless steel, they are excellent for high heat cooking necessary for meat and fish, and the beautiful design will make your kitchen shine, too.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.