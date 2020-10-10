Upgrade Your Kitchen With an On-Sale Cuisinart Appliance This Prime Day

Cooking more? Well, now’s a great time to gear up your kitchen. Cuisinart is a top kitchenware brand and plenty of their wares are on sale by up to 30%. Whether you’re in need of a toaster or a new set of pots and pans, Cuisinart’s cookware will help transform you from a home cook into a Michelin Star chef.

Cuisinart Convection Toaster and Air Fryer Down From $199 Buy on Amazon $ 125 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Cuisinart Perfectemp Coffee Maker Down From $185 Buy on Amazon $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Cuisinart Tri-Ply Cookware Set Down From $230 Buy on Amazon $ 125 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Cuisinart 12 Piece Knife Set Down From $20 Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.