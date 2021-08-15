Cuomo Accuser Charlotte Bennett Slams Decision Not to Pursue Impeachment
ACCOUNTABILITY
Charlotte Bennett, who accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, expressed her frustration after New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie decided not to pursue impeachment procedures against the former governor. “The Speaker has greatly miscalculated the commitment New Yorkers have to justice, accountability and transparency,” wrote Bennet in a statement released on Twitter. “We see you, Carl Heastie, and we aren't going anywhere.”
Bennett, who served as a health policy advisor to Cuomo, alleged that he asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life, including her thoughts on sleeping with older men. Cuomo resigned from his post Tuesday as he continued to face mounting legal pressure, including probes from district attorneys in Manhattan, Albany and Westchester, The Daily Beast reported. Heastie’s decision was met with criticism from New York lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.