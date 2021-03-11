Cuomo Aide Accuses Governor of Groping Her, Source Says in New Report
MOUNTING ALLEGATIONS
An unnamed female aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused him of groping her last year, according to a source familiar with the situation who spoke to the Albany Times Union. The latest allegation reportedly came to light after the female aide became irate earlier this month upon hearing Cuomo deny allegations of sexual harassment. Cuomo is facing mounting allegations of unwanted advances and inappropriate interactions from several former aides, though he has denied wrongdoing and defied calls to resign. According to the Times Union, the source of the latest allegation, who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the latest accuser was called to the governor’s mansion to help resolve an issue with the governor’s phone, but she alleged that when the two were alone, he put his hand under her blouse. In a statement to the newspaper, Cuomo called the allegation “gut-wrenching” and said, “I have never done anything like this.” “I am not going to speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation given the ongoing review, but I am confident in the result of the attorney general’s report,” he said.